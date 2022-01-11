Pfizer CEO says Omicron variant targeted vaccine is most likely outcome
- Country:
- United States
Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that moving toward a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that is specifically targeted to combat the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is the "most likely scenario."
Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Bourla said Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE are working on both an Omicron-targeted vaccine variant as well as a shot that would include both the previous vaccine as well as vaccine targeted at the Omicron variant.
Bourla said the company could be ready to file for approval for a redesigned vaccine and start producing it as soon as March.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer Inc
- Omicron
- Bourla
- Albert Bourla
- Pfizer
ALSO READ
Australia records first Omicron death, authorities stick to reopening plan
Australia's most populous state reports 1st omicron death
Peru registers 71 total cases of Omicron variant
First death from Omicron variant registered in Australia
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, oil struggle as Omicron worries weigh