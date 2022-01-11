PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Ikea and Wessex Water to cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff https://on.ft.com/3FdBLWE Boris Johnson under mounting pressure on cost-of-living crisis https://on.ft.com/3JYpHfC

KPMG admits 'misconduct' as regulator alleges forgery by Carillion auditors https://on.ft.com/3zK8TEq Overview

Ikea has cut sick pay for some unvaccinated staff in the UK who are self-isolating after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive case. On Tuesday, UK's Labour party will pile pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to scrap value added tax on household energy bills by forcing a parliamentary vote on the issue that will expose Tory divisions on how to address the cost-of-living crisis.

KPMG auditors misled regulators during inspections of their work on the audits of outsourcers Carillion and Regenersis, the company's UK boss said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

