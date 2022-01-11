Hong Kong airport to ban transit by those from high-risk nations -Bloomberg

Hong Kong's international airport is set to ban transit by passengers from designated high-risk countries, Bloomberg News said on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The suspension will start on Jan. 15 and run through Feb. 14, it added https://bloom.bg/3qevBkV, but will not apply to diplomats, government officials, athletes and staff participating in the Winter Olympics, which open on Feb. 4 in Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)