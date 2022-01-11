One killed, 25 injured in two accidents in Assam

Left Menu

One person died and at least 25 people were injured on Tuesday in two separate road accidents due to heavy fog in Assams Dhubri district, police said.A long-distance night super bus overturned in Chapar after the driver lost control over it due to poor visibility, Dhubri Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip told PTI over the phone.The bus was coming from Jorhat.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-01-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 16:10 IST
One person died and at least 25 people were injured on Tuesday in two separate road accidents due to heavy fog in Assam's Dhubri district, police said.

A long-distance night super bus overturned in Chapar after the driver lost control over it due to poor visibility, Dhubri Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip told PTI over the phone.

''The bus was coming from Jorhat. A preliminary investigation suggested that the driver lost control due to dense fog this morning and the vehicle turned turtle on the roadside,'' he said. At least 25 passengers suffered injuries in the accident, the officer said.

''Three of them were seriously injured. Doctors referred two of the seriously injured persons to a Bongaigaon health facility,'' the SP said. In the second accident, a motorcyclist was killed when a truck hit his two-wheeler in Chapar, the officer said.

''The accident occurred due to heavy fog and poor visibility. The biker died on the spot. We have detained the truck,'' he added.

