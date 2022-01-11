Cropin partners with Heaven Sprout Foods to accelerate digitisation in Latin American agri-ecosystem

AI-led agri-tech firm Cropin on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Heaven Sprouts Foods to accelerate digitisation in Latin America’s agriculture ecosystem.

With this partnership, Cropin will grow its focus on enabling agri-businesses in the Latin American region, adopt and drive digitisation across their operations, according to a statement. “Along with Heaven Sprouts Foods, we look forward to doing our part in enabling technology-led agriculture in Latin America.

“We believe that by collaborating with a regional innovator like Heaven Sprouts Foods, we can improve agricultural practices and positively impact livelihoods and the environment at large. The experience and the knowledge of the region they bring to the table make them a great partner for Cropin to accelerate digital transformation in this sector,'' Cropin's CRO Jitesh Shah said.

Cropin's suite of products aims for an all-inclusive, sustainable and productive agriculture in Latin America, focusing on low carbon emissions through farming practices and a climate-smart approach. This partnership will expand opportunities for both the social and economic development of the agri-ecosystem in the region.

