Tata Consumer appoints Gharry Eccles as president of international business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:47 IST
Tata Group FMCG arm Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Tuesday said it has appointed Gharry Eccles as the president of international business.

Eccles, whose appointment will be effective from January 17, will be based in Greenford, London, TCPL said in a statement.

Adil Ahmad, who currently holds this role, will retire from the company on May 31, 2022, after a successful tenure of seven years. ''Eccles will work closely with Ahmad over the next several months to ensure a smooth and seamless transition,'' it added.

Eccles has a rich experience in consumer products and has worked with organisations such as PZ Cussons PLC, Muller Dairy Ltd, The Wrigley Company and Kimberly Clarke, Europe.

Prior to this, Eccles was earlier with Cereal Partners Worldwide, a joint venture between Nestle and General Mills, where he was vice-president, with business responsibilities for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

While commenting on Ahmad, TCPL said that during his tenure, he led several initiatives to strengthen the international business and deliver strong performance across key markets.

TCPL is the second-largest branded tea company in the world, with an annual turnover of Rs 11,600 crore with operations in India and international markets.

Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Water Plus and Tata Gluco Plus.

Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull and Tata Q.

