PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:16 IST
Flexible regulatory approach necessary for tech adoption: Govt official
Government policies and regulatory approach have to be flexible and supportive towards new technological developments as the country progresses on its carbon emission mitigation targets, a senior power department official has said.

“Technological development is a global phenomenon and India cannot be isolated,” Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar said at a virtual event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

He said all the ministries are readying the country's ‘Vision 2047’ and in the next three-four months, it is expected to be made public.

“Regulatory approach has to be flexible and supportive towards new technologies,” Kumar added.

The top official also said the Union government will ensure electricity for all, but it is necessary to make discoms (power distribution companies) free from political interventions and focus on full-cost tariff.

