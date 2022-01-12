Left Menu

Passenger breaks into American Airlines cockpit at Honduras airport

The damaged aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 121 passengers and six crew members, was grounded at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the airline said. A replacement plane was on its way to Honduras and scheduled to depart at 9:30 p.m. local time.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 07:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 07:44 IST
Passenger breaks into American Airlines cockpit at Honduras airport

A passenger broke into the cockpit of an American Airlines jet at an airport in Honduras and damaged the plane as it was boarding for a flight to Miami before being taken into custody, the airline said on Tuesday.

Crew members intervened and the man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested by local authorities, American Airlines said in a statement. There were no reports of injury. ABC News reported that the suspect ran down the jetway and into the cockpit, damaging flight controls and attempting to jump out an open window as a pilots tried to stop him.

"We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation," American said in its statement. The damaged aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 121 passengers and six crew members, was grounded at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the airline said.

A replacement plane was on its way to Honduras and scheduled to depart at 9:30 p.m. local time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022