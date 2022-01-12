DLF shares jump over 4 pc

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 11:10 IST
Shares of realty major DLF Ltd on Wednesday jumped over 4 per cent after the company sold properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in its newly launched housing project at Moti Nagar in the national capital.

The stock gained 4.26 per cent to Rs 426.70 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 4.39 per cent to Rs 426.80.

Realty major DLF Ltd on Tuesday said it has sold properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in its newly launched housing project at Moti Nagar in the national capital, reflecting strong demand for luxury apartments.

On Friday, DLF launched its luxury housing project 'ONE Midtown' comprising 913 units, at Shivaji Marg in Moti Nagar, with a starting price of Rs 3 crore.

DLF is developing this project in partnership with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

In a statement, DLF Ltd said the company has ''clocked sales worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore for towers in the first phase of the newly launched luxury residential project, ONE Midtown''.

The company did not mention how many units it has sold.

