Kalpataru Power raises Rs 200 cr via NCD issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 12:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 200 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has raised Rs 200 crore through the allotment of 2,000 NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis.

The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE Limited, the filing added.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited were trading at Rs 379.10 on BSE, as compared to the previous close of Rs 382.75.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

