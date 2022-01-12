Pytheos Health launches Resolute Active Care

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pytheos Health, the health-tech startup, announces the launch of Resolute, an integrated digital health & wellness service offering continuous virtual care, precision wellness, and doctor-led programs for the whole family. The initial launch includes Active Care, a virtual care system built for the modern era focusing on preventive and proactive care, which is holistic and engaging for a whole family.

The Resolute founding team strongly believes in the transformation of health and wellbeing through digital technologies, along with human empathy. The core mission of Resolute is to unlock health potential for everyone. Resolute was built and launched with a team of clinicians, medical advisors, engineers, data scientists, machine learning experts, and a virtual care team with the ethos of being data-driven, evidence-based, and outcome-oriented. Active care is an Always-On Virtual Primary Care service designed for everyone in the family including adults, kids and elders. With an exceptional care team powered by smart technology, the most personalised care is delivered. The care team includes virtual care nurses, general physicians, specialists' nutritionists, therapists, and health coaches housed under a state-of-the-art virtual care command center.

Resolute Active Care works with the 'Whole of Me' approach in the health journey of its members. Active care goes beyond drug prescriptions, diagnostics tests, and doctor visits. The Resolute will help its members optimise nutrition levels, improve sleep and recovery, personalise workouts, and regulate stress. Also with pre-emptive follow-ups, annual health intelligence checks, continuous health monitoring, and to unlock the full health potential for its members. The foundation of this model is amplifying and optimising the health & wellness of the whole person with the levers of medical, nutrition, movement, mindset, lifestyle, and skills. Resolute strives to upgrade the present-day virtual care, which is the schedule and transact model without any monitoring or follow-ups. With its care cycle approach, Active Care focuses on continuous, on-demand, and elevated consumer experience through a care concierge-led approach. Resolute guides patients through each stage of the care cycle including, symptoms, consultation, diagnosis, therapy/treatment, recovery/rehabilitation, and prevention powered by longitudinal health records and tracking.

Sharing his views on this joyous occasion, Srinivas Vivek - Co-founder - Resolute, said, "Launching Resolute is indeed a happy moment for us. Active care is the category-first pre-primary and primary virtual care system built for proactive and preemptive care. A lot of innovative components have gone into Active Care, including connected care kit, virtual care command center, care cycle constructs, and above all led by an exceptional care team." Under the Active Care membership, Resolute members get unlimited care concierge, nurse and GP visits, tailored health intelligence checks for family members, on-demand consultation with specialists, and a connected home care kit. Every membership supports multiple profiles for the whole family including adults, kids and elders.

Resolute is an integrated digital health & wellness service offering facilities of precision wellness, continuous virtual care and digital therapeutics for families, corporates and payers. Resolute offers hyper-personalised health and wellness journeys which is intuitive, always on, holistic and outcome focussed through "Whole of Me" approach. Pytheos Health Systems is an evidence-based health-tech platform focussed on prevention, wellbeing, and care for its diverse set of customers. Pytheos operates the following brands - MyDiagnostics.in, HumanFractal.Ai, and Resolute. Founded in 2016, Pytheos is headquartered in Bangalore and has a team of more than 100+ people including clinicians, medical specialists, engineers, data scientists and practitioners.

