Ashok Leyland partners with Aidrivers to develop AI-enabled autonomous vehicles

Commercial vehicle maker and Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland has partnered with Aidrivers for the development of artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous vehicles.

Aidrivers founder Rafiq Swash said the company provides autonomous mobility solutions for industrial mobility automation which optimise clients' business operations and enable the delivery of quality services.

The two companies signed an initial pact earlier this month for a long-term collaboration, which will combine their specialist knowledge and experience to push forward together in this rapidly advancing field, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Under the pact, Aidrivers will provide AI-enabled autonomous solutions and Ashok Leyland will provide vehicle platforms.

The two partners will work together to explore target markets and opportunities for cooperation, it said.

''This MoU provides the foundations for joint innovation and inspiration.

''There are clear opportunities where skills, resources, reputation and technical know-how of both Aidrivers and Ashok Leyland can complement each other, particularly in meeting the needs of industry for a sustainable future,'' Swash said.

He added that the company is excited about the possibilities and looks forward to working together to create innovative, ground-breaking autonomous solutions for a range of industrial applications.

The agreement foresees the development of autonomous vehicles, industrial mobility equipment and other autonomous industrial automation solutions that can deliver significant value to fleet operators and logistics providers, among others, the statement said.

Ashok Leyland President and Chief Technology Officer N Saravanan said, ''We are delighted to be collaborating with Aidrivers and look forward to working together to create and develop the innovative autonomous solutions that will drive the industry forward in the coming years.'' Ashok Leyland has a well-established record as a pioneer in the commercial vehicle sector, having developed many concepts that have become industry benchmarks and norms over the years, he stated.

