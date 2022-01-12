Fire at godown in Mumbai's Byculla, no report of injury

A fire broke out at a godown in Byculla area of central Mumbai on Wednesday, but there was no report of any injury to anyone, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in the godown located behind Taslima Height building at Clay Road in Madanpura area around 7.44 pm.

At least eight fire engines, five water jetties reached the the spot and the fire fighting operation is on, he said.

The police and civic ward staff are also present at the spot.

''The godown is used for the storage and manufacturing of purses,'' the fire brigade official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. On Monday, Mumbai had reported three incidents of fire. In the first incident, a godown used for stocking wood was gutted Byculla east, while in the second incident, an aircraft towing tractor caught fire at the Mumbai airport just prior to the departure of an Air India flight to Jamnagar. Another blaze had occurred in Vile Parle.

