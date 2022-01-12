Left Menu

Dixon forms JV with Japan's Rexxam to manufacture printed circuit boards

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:05 IST
Dixon forms JV with Japan's Rexxam to manufacture printed circuit boards
  • Country:
  • India

Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer in electronic goods, on Wednesday said it has entered into a joint venture with Japan-based Rexxam Co Ltd for manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) for air conditioners for domestic and international markets.

Dixon Devices, the joint venture company, will be 40 per cent owned by Dixon and the rest 60 per cent by Rexxam, according to a statement.

''The JV company has received approval under the PLI scheme of the Government of India under the white goods category and in accordance with the same, it will undertake manufacturing of printed circuit boards for air conditioners (PCBA) for domestic and international markets,'' the company said.

Dixon Technologies Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Atul B Lall said the JV will cater to customers of Rexxam for both domestic and export markets.

''With Dixon's excellent record of manufacturing and Rexxam taking the lead in marketing and sales, we are positive that this partnership will be well-positioned and a key player in this space,'' he said.

He added that it will be a contributor to strengthening India's electronics manufacturing sector as well as towards the Indian government's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Earlier in August 2021, Dixon Technologies had announced to form a JV with Rexxam to manufacture PCBs for ACs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022