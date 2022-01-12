GMV and revenue for 2021 grew by over 400% year on year: Kwik Delivery

Kwik Delivery (Kwik.Delivery), trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS, announces today that its GMV and revenue for 2021 grew by over 400% year on year. The platform also reached 100,000 B2B users. Kwik Delivery is a digital platform connecting delivery partners and corporate customers in large African cities and offering digital solutions for e-commerce payment and fulfilment. The service was launched in June 2019 and opened to B2B customers in Lagos, Nigeria, and has since rapidly expanded both in terms of customer base and services.

"2021 has seen explosive growth of our delivery service as merchants and businesses have shifted more and more of their distribution structures toward e-commerce platforms. Kwik is one of the few digital players able to propose access to end-to-end fulfillment and delivery services to its customers" declared Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery.

"We believe this trend will create further growth for 2022 and beyond as businesses go digital and streamline their supply-chains. We anticipate similar growth for fiscal 2022 as we expand our current verticals and launch new digital services, in particular to help merchants go online and grow their business."

The past year was also one of recognition for Kwik Delivery as the company was named "Most Innovative Logistics Company of the Year" by the influential Nigerian business publication BusinessDay.

