POSCO, Adani Group sign pact to set up steel plant in Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 09:53 IST
POSCO and Adani sign MoU for Integrated Steel Mill Image Credit: ANI
Industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has signed a pact with South Korea's POSCO to explore business opportunities in sectors like steel, renewable energy among others.

Both the entities have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect.

In a statement, Adani Group said the investment under the MoU is estimated to be up to USD 5 billion.

Adani Group said it ''has agreed to explore business cooperation opportunities, including the establishment of a green, environment-friendly integrated steel mill at Mundra, Gujarat, as well as other businesses.

The non-binding MoU intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements, the statement said.

