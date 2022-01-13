Sanjay Ghodawat University receives a grant of Rs 2 crores from the British Council

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Noted for achieving academic excellence throughout the country, Sanjay Ghodawat University received a grant of Rs 2 Crores from the British Council for promoting Disaster Management Recovery in partnership with the Teesside University in the UK. At the Approval of the 'Going Global Partnership' by the British Council, it seeks to support nascent partnerships that require assistance to create strong plans for transnational education and teaching collaborations. It is one of the only three universities in India to have received such a grant from the British Council, and we at Sanjay Ghodawat University are honoured with such recognition.

The project aims to impart skilling programs in e-governance for public sector officials and youngsters in disaster management activities. It seeks to enhance opportunities for students in India and the UK to experience an international learning experience. "It is very good news and positive development for Sanjay Ghodawat University. As one of the three universities in India to receive such a grant, we aim to consistently excel in creating and disseminating knowledge through value-based quality education leading to the betterment of mankind in collaboration with Teesside University in Middlesbrough, England," said Professor Arun Patil, the Vice-Chancellor of Sanjay Ghodawat University (SGU), Kolhapur, India.

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Sanjay Ghodawat. It has strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000 and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services. CONTACT: Nilesh Dave - 9175046282 - nilesh.d@ghodawat.com

