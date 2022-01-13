Here are 5 shows you can binge-watch that perfectly capture life on campus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI/Mediawire): Receiving an overwhelming response from the audience, MX Original Series Campus Diaries is the latest entrant in the youth-shows genre which has struck the right chord owing to its relatable storyline and refreshing performances. Steering clear of the stereotypical showcase of college life, the show puts a spotlight on relevant issues such as ragging, caste discrimination, drug abuse and much more, giving viewers a closer look into the lives of students whilst on campus as well as making them reminisce the fun times.

With multiple lockdowns and social-distancing norms taking over our lives in the last two years, many students have missed out on their most awaited years in college as they have been compelled to attend classes virtually. The masti, drama and excitement is surely just not the same while studying online. So, if you are someone who is about to begin your new campus life or you miss the good old college days, here are 5 shows you must binge-watch now!

Kota Factory - First aired on YouTube, the show has garnered massive popularity amongst the youth. Starring Jitendra Kumar in a pivotal role, it revolves around the lives of students in Kota, highlighting the problems that IIT-JEE aspirants face on a regular basis. The show is an emotional satire on the modern education system which is portrayed through relatable situations and characters. Campus Diaries - MX Player's 'Campus Diaries' explores the roller coaster ride of five friends played by Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Salonie Patel and Abhinav Sharma as they navigate life on campus, going on various misadventures together. A hatke drama from your regular college shows, this one is a must watch as it deals with various relatable topics such as love, sex, career, friendship and finding one's own identity. Now stream all episodes of MX Original Series Campus Diaries for free, exclusively on MX Player here: https://bit.ly/CDEp1

Mismatched - Based on Sandhya Menon's novel When Dimple Met Rishi, Mismatched starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli in lead roles is the modern age rom-com that narrates the story of Dimple and Rishi. While the ambitious Dimple is all set to become a tech-wizard, the hopelessly romantic Rishi is keener to find his future wife. Laakhon Mein Ek - The show is developed and narrated by former IITian and comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath. Aside from displaying the harsh reality of Kota, it also deals with sensitive topics such as parental pressure, peer pressure and discrimination amongst others. The show beautifully captures the essence of teen life.

Engineering Girls - The web series gives a glimpse of an Engineering college from the girls' perspective. From dorm drama, relationships and humorous and sentimental speeches, each episode features a variety of emotions. This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)