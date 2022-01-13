Left Menu

Swissmedic temporarily approves Regkirona COVID-19 treatment

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-01-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Thursday it had granted temporary approval to Regkirona, antibody medicine that can be used for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults.

Swissmedic said the applicant did not submit any information on its efficacy against the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Regkirona, which contains the active substance regdanvimab, can be used to treat adult COVID patients if oxygen therapy or hospitalization is not required, and there is a high risk of developing a severe form of COVID-19.

