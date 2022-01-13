Left Menu

AGS Transact Tech IPO to open on Jan 19; cuts issue size to Rs 680-cr

Payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies, which will launch its initial share-sale on January 19, has cut the size of its public issue to Rs 680 crore from Rs 800 crore planned earlier. Earlier in 2018, AGS Transact Tech had filed draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an IPO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:43 IST
Payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies, which will launch its initial share-sale on January 19, has cut the size of its public issue to Rs 680 crore from Rs 800 crore planned earlier. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on January 21, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). The public issue is purely an offer of sale (OFS) of equity shares by promoter and other selling shareholders. As a part of the OFS, promoter Ravi B Goyal will now sell shares worth up to Rs 677.58 crore. Earlier, he was looking to offload shares to the tune of Rs 792 crore. AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporates.

It provides customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets. ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and JM Financial are the lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE. Prior to this, the company had made several attempts to go public. Earlier in 2018, AGS Transact Tech had filed draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an IPO. It had secured the regulator's go-ahead too but did not go ahead with the plan. The company had filed draft papers with the regulator in 2015 to raise up to Rs 1,350 crore through an initial share-sale. Prior to that, the firm had filed preliminary papers with Sebi in 2010 to float an IPO.

