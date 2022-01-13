Left Menu

Fed's Barkin says labor shortage is part of a long lasting phenomenon

Reuters | New York | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:22 IST
Fed's Barkin says labor shortage is part of a long lasting phenomenon
  • Country:
  • United States

The labor shortage making it difficult for businesses to find needed workers may persist because of longstanding trends in demographics and challenges related to the pandemic, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said Thursday.

"I do think this is a long lasting phenomenon, and a lot of it has been predicted for years with baby boomers retiring and all the rest of that, and immigration slowing," Barkin said during a virtual event organized by the Virginia Bankers Association and Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

He said officials may need to accept that labor force participation is "stagnant" because of demographics and because some people are re-evaluating their lives and their work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022