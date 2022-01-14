Left Menu

China Dec exports rise 20.9% y/y; imports up 19.5%

China's exports rose 20.9% year-on-year in December and imports jumped 19.5% over the same period, customs data showed on Friday. China posted a trade surplus of $94.46 billion last month, versus a forecast for a $74.50 billion surplus in the poll. China reported a $71.72 billion surplus in November.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2022 08:22 IST
China's exports rose 20.9% year-on-year in December and imports jumped 19.5% over the same period, customs data showed on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to increase 20% last month after jumping 22% in November.

Imports were seen rising 26.3% following a 31.7% gain in November, according to the poll. China posted a trade surplus of $94.46 billion last month, versus a forecast for a $74.50 billion surplus in the poll. China reported a $71.72 billion surplus in November.

