Left Menu

REC raises USD 1,175 million from a consortium of seven banks

State-owned REC has raised USD 1,175 million from a consortium of seven banks. In a landmark transaction, REC Limited REC successfully raised USD 1,175 million from a consortium of seven banks as the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners MLABs, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 12:11 IST
REC raises USD 1,175 million from a consortium of seven banks
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned REC has raised USD 1,175 million from a consortium of seven banks. In a landmark transaction, REC Limited (REC) successfully raised USD 1,175 million from a consortium of seven banks as the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (MLABs), a statement said. According to the statement, this is the single largest syndicated loan raised in the International Bank Loan market by any Indian NBFC.

The deal, benchmarked to USD LIBOR, was anchored by seven Indian and International banks, namely Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, DBS, MUFG and SMBC, it stated. The deal will be launched in the Asian Loan Syndication market shortly to capture interest from the wider investor community.

The proceeds from this facility will be utilised to fund infrastructure power sector projects as permitted under the ECB guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chairman and Managing Director of REC, said, “This ECB represents REC’s efforts in diversifying its sources of borrowings at competitive pricing while remaining attractive to the Indian and International lenders. We are pleased with the overwhelming response of banks to this ECB, which is the largest ever offshore Term Loan facility for any Indian NBFC”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022