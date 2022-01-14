Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp expands operations in El Salvador

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has expanded operations in El Salvador with the commencement of retail sales at a newly opened flagship outlet in the countrys capital city San Salvador. The company currently has footprints in 43 countries across Asia, Africa, South and Central America and the Middle East.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:08 IST
Hero MotoCorp expands operations in El Salvador
  • Country:
  • India

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has expanded operations in El Salvador with the commencement of retail sales at a newly opened flagship outlet in the country's capital city San Salvador. The company has a distribution network of over 200 touchpoints, including five company-owned showrooms, 15 dealerships, 85 retail and 26 spare part outlets and service centres across 14 cities in El Salvador, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

''The strengthening and expansion of our network in El Salvador clearly underscore the market's importance for Hero MotoCorp,'' Hero MotoCorp HeadGlobal Business - Sanjay Bhan said.

There has been a steadily growing demand among customers in the country for the company's products, he said, adding ''we will continue to keep consolidating our presence in this market in both immediate and medium-term''. Hero MotoCorp's product range in El Salvador includes motorcycles from the premium to entry levels, including the XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Hunk 160R, Hunk 190R, Hunk 150, Ignitor 125, Eco150, Eco 125 and Dash 125 scooter. The company currently has footprints in 43 countries across Asia, Africa, South and Central America and the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022