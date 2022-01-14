Left Menu

Biden to lift spending on bridges as part of infrastructure drive

Surveys of U.S. infrastructure regularly find the country's major bridges and other thoroughfares in need of repair. Money for bridges will be made available to 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and sovereign tribes over five years, the Department of Transportation said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:33 IST
Biden to lift spending on bridges as part of infrastructure drive
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden will trumpet his administration's plans to spend $27 billion fixing thousands of U.S. bridges on Friday, the latest roll-out associated with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Biden plans the remarks as his larger economic package, Build Back Better, has stalled in the Senate and his poll numbers have sagged as concerns have mounted over the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

Along with a major pandemic relief bill, the bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed in November stands as Biden's biggest legislative achievement in his first year in office. The administration believes popular infrastructure investments can also ease transportation bottlenecks in the aftermath of the pandemic that has led to supply shortages and rising prices. Surveys of U.S. infrastructure regularly find the country's major bridges and other thoroughfares in need of repair.

Money for bridges will be made available to 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and sovereign tribes over five years, the Department of Transportation said. They estimate approximately 15,000 bridges could be repaired due to the investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022