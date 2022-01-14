Delhi CM flags off 100 low floor, air-conditioned buses

The public transport bus fleet size has increased to an all time high of 6,900 in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday after flagging off 100 low floor and air-conditioned buses at Rajghat depot here. The city transport department is also making efforts to have 300 e-buses on the road by April, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on the occasion.

''With induction of these 100 buses now, the public transport bus fleet size has grown to 6,900 which is the highest so far. Earlier, there were around 6,000 buses at the time of Commonwealth Games (in 2010),'' Kejriwal said.

The government is procuring many more buses including e-buses, he said.

''It takes 2-3 years for new buses to come due to tender process and other formalities, it cannot happen overnight. When our government was formed, there was much shortage of buses as no new buses were purchased for many years. The buses started rolling out after we activated the procurement process,'' he said. The 100 new buses will be operated mostly on rural routes from Ghumanhera bus depot, he said, adding ''We are committed to boost public transport ensuring people have buses for commute on regular frequency.'' Meanwhile, the transport minister tweeted, ''Congrats! Today we've added 100 more fully BS VI compliant AC CNG buses to our fleet. Under Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal ji's dynamic leadership, Delhi in 2022 will see more and more state of the art buses, including 100% electric ones being added to its fleet!'' A prototype e-bus will be flagged of by the chief minister on Monday. Fifty more e-buses will arrive by first or second week of February and all the efforts will be made to have 300 e-buses by April, Gahlot said. Delhi's buses stand out as an example of a safe, accessible and convenient transport system in the country, he asserted.

''We have huge plans to augment Delhi's transport this year, be it bus, metro or bus and depot infrastructure. We are also making a huge transition to electric, the first bus of which is already in Delhi and ready to start operating on our roads,'' Gahlot said.

The process of expanding para-transit systems to ensure safe last mile connectivity to every city dweller at any time of the day is also underway, he said.

The new buses come equipped with latest features like Bharat Stage VI emission standard compliance, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, foldable ramp for persons with disability, panic buttons, and CCTV cameras.

They also include stepless boarding and alighting of passengers, live video streaming in case of emergency, two-way communication with control room of transport department, and GPS for live tracking.

The buses are being deployed on nine additional routes in Delhi.

Some of these routes are Chhawla School to New Delhi Railway Station Gate 2, Najafgarh Terminal to IGI Airport T2, Kamruddin Nagar Terminal to Sarai Kale Khan, Tikri Border to Old Delhi Railway Station (Fatehpuri), and Saraswati Vihar Water Tank to Nehru Place Terminal.

