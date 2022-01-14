Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2015 hours: DEL59 BIZ-CAR-LD AIRBAGS-GADKARI Minimum 6 airbags to be made mandatory in vehicles that can carry up to 8 passengers: Gadkari New Delhi: The Centre will make it mandatory for carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles that can carry up to 8 passengers for enhanced safety of occupants, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

DEL55 BIZ-LD EXPORTS Exports rise 38.91 pc to USD 37.81 bn in Dec; trade deficit widens to USD 21.68 bn: Govt data New Delhi: The country's exports in December 2021 surged 38.91 per cent on an annual basis to USD 37.81 billion, the highest-ever monthly figure, due to healthy performance by sectors such as engineering, textiles and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 21.68 billion during the month, government data showed on Friday.

DEL46 BIZ-LD INFLATION-WPI WPI inflation eases to 13.56 pc in Dec; RBI may hold rates next month New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation bucked the 4-month rising trend in December 2021, and eased to 13.56 per cent, even though food prices hardened, and experts believe the RBI is expected to hold rates steady in its monetary policy next month.

DEL50 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmarks snap 5-session rally as bulls take a breather Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty broke their five-day rising streak to close with slim losses on Friday, weighed by negative global cues and foreign fund outflows.

DEL54 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee slumps 25 paise to 74.15 per US dollar Mumbai: Snapping its five-day winning run, the rupee on Friday slumped 25 paise to close at 74.15 against the US dollar, in line with other emerging market currencies as hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials weighed on sentiment.

DEL49 BIZ-LD WEF-MODI WEF to host online Davos Agenda summit next week; PM Modi's address on Monday New Delhi/Geneva: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the online Davos Agenda summit of the World Economic Forum on the first day of the five-day event beginning January 17, joining a host of other global leaders who will share their visions for 2022 on the state of the world.

DEL72 BIZ-ADANI-CITY GAS Megha Engineering, Adani Total Gas top winners of city gas distribution licences New Delhi: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) walked away with the most 15 licences to retail CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in the latest city gas bidding round, while a joint venture of billionaire Gautam Adani's gas arm and Total of France got 14 licences.

DEL74 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves down by USD 878 mn to USD 632.736 bn Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 878 million to stand at USD 632.736 billion in the week ended January 7, RBI data showed on Friday. DEL43 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 93; silver jumps Rs 59 on global trends New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital on Friday gained Rs 93 to Rs 47,005 per 10 grams, in line with a jump in prices of international precious metal along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM29 BIZ-AUTOSALES-LD PV Passenger vehicle dispatches slide 13 pc in December on chip shortage New Delhi: Passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers declined 13 per cent to the lowest level in five years in December last year as the industry continued to face production issues due to semiconductor shortage, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.

DCM36 BIZ-GST-FAKE INVOICE GST officers arrest individual for issuing fake invoices worth Rs 4,521 cr New Delhi: GST officers have arrested one person for operating a syndicate and issuing fake invoices of Rs 4,521 crore for availing input tax credit (ITC) benefit under goods and services tax, an official statement said on Friday.

DCM42 BIZ-RESULTS-HCL TECH HCL Tech Q3 net profit falls 13.6% to Rs 3,442 cr New Delhi: IT firm HCL Technologies on Friday posted a 13.6 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 3,442 crore in the December quarter but said it had seen all round ''stellar performance'' across verticals and geographies.

DCM23 BIZ-IPO-ADANI WILMAR Adani Wilmar cuts IPO size to Rs 3,600 cr New Delhi: Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) has cut the size of its initial share-sale to Rs 3,600 crore from the Rs 4,500 crore planned earlier, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

