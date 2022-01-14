Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar speaks with counterparts from Japan, Netherlands, Brazil, Argentina

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke with his counterparts from Japan, the Netherlands, Argentina and Brazil separately and reviewed bilateral ties as well as discussed key issues, including Covid challenges.In a tweet, Jaishankar said he had a good conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra.Wished him a fast recovery from Covid.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:54 IST
EAM Jaishankar speaks with counterparts from Japan, Netherlands, Brazil, Argentina
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke with his counterparts from Japan, the Netherlands, Argentina and Brazil separately and reviewed bilateral ties as well as discussed key issues, including Covid challenges.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said he had a good conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra.

''Wished him a fast recovery from Covid. And a Happy New Year. Discussed our bilateral cooperation, EU and Indo-Pacific,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

They also exchanged views on celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, he said.

On his discussion with Jaishankar, Hoekstra said on Twitter, ''Good to speak with @DrSJaishankar. This year, we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, a great milestone. We spoke about our strong bilateral agenda, EU cooperation & developments in the region.'' ''I look forward to further strengthening our excellent bilateral relations,'' the Dutch foreign minister said.

Earlier, Jaishankar said he was delighted to have a New Year conversation with Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa.

''Discussed Covid situation, travel facilitation, bilateral projects, Quad, Myanmar and North Korea,'' Jaishankar said.

Look forward to celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Japan in a befitting manner, he said on Twitter.

Jaishankar also said he carried out a virtual review of bilateral ties with Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

''Noted our expanding cooperation, including in commerce. Discussed Covid challenges, pharma trade, mining, defence, nuclear and space issues. Our coordination in multilateral forums has been long standing,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister said he also had a productive discussion with Brazilian foreign minister Carlos França and agreed to hold an early meeting of the bilateral Joint Commission.

''Affirmed our commitment to work closely in the UNSC, BRICS and IBSA,'' Jaishankar said.

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022