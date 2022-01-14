Left Menu

MP: 2 train coaches derail while entering Jabalpur station; no report of injuries

Two sleeper coaches of 02134 Jabalpur-Bandra Terminus train derailed on Friday while entering platform number 3 of Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh, leading to disruption in rail traffic for a few hours, an official said.Coaches S3 and S4 derailed while entering the station and since it was coming from the yard, there were no passengers, but it led to disruption of the schedule of platforms 3, 4 and 5, said Jabalpur Divisional Commercial Manager Devesh Soni.The derailment was set right in two-and-half hours.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 14-01-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
''The derailment was set right in two-and-half hours. The train, which was to leave the station at 5pm, left after four hours. Passengers were informed about the delay through messages on their registered phone numbers,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

