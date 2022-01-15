Left Menu

First, last train services on Delhi Metro's Green Line to be regulated till Feb 28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 22:37 IST
The first and last train services on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro will be regulated till February 28 to undertake construction of a halt platform, the DMRC said on Saturday.

The Green Line connects Brigadier Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) and Inderlok stations, with a branch line at the latter which takes it to Kirti Nagar stations.

A halt platform is an additional interchange facility.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet also shared a revised time-table for metro services on the first and last stations on the Green Line.

''To undertake the construction of halt platform on Green Line, the first and the last metro train services between Brig Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) to Inderlok/Kirtinagar will be regulated till 28th February 2022 according to the previous schedule,'' the DMRC tweeted.

The tweet said that the time-table will be followed till next month.

