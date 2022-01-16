Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES Active COVID-19 cases in country highest in 225 days New Delhi: India added 2,71,202 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,71,22,164, including 7,743 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL44 VACCINE-2NDLD ANNIVERSARY India's Covid vaccination drive completes 1 year, over 156.76 cr doses administered so far New Delhi: The countrywide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Sunday completed one year, during which over 156.76 crore vaccine doses were administered.

DEL35 WORLD BANK-EDUCATION-INTERVIEW No justification now for keeping schools closed in view of COVID-19: World Bank Education Director New Delhi: There is no justification now for keeping schools closed in view of the pandemic and even if there are new waves, closing schools should be the last resort, according to the World Bank's Global Education Director Jaime Saavedra. By Gunjan Sharma DEL27 VIRUS-OMICRON-VIROLOGIST Omicron a 'deviant' from Covid pandemic progression script: Virologist T Jacob John New Delhi: Omicron is a ''deviant'' from the COVID-19 pandemic progression script and so it must be postulated that two pandemics are going on side by side, one by the Delta and close relatives and the other by the latest variant of concern, said noted virologist Dr T Jacob John. By Uzmi Athar DEL22 UP-HASTINAPUR-CONG- INTERVIEW I'm not scared, I'll march forward: Cong's Archana Gautam ready for Hastinapur battle New Delhi: Archana Gautam got an early glimpse into the murky world of politics soon after the Congress picked her as its candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Hastinapur seat but the actor-model says she is emboldened by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's words -- don't get scared, be strong. By Ravi Bansal DEL32 UP-POLLS-DARA-LD SP Ex-minister Dara Singh Chauhan, Apna Dal MLA join Samajwadi Party Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh minister and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan joined the Samajwadi Party on Sunday, days after he resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet ahead of the assembly polls.

DEL47 JAYANT-UP-LD INTERVIEW RLD chief slams BJP for 'polarisation', says it's driving 'one-gear car' headed backwards New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of indulging in polarisation in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh polls, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday said the BJP is driving a ''one-gear car'' that is headed backwards, and asserted that the anti-Muslim rhetoric will not work as people are fed up of such politics. By Asim Kamal DEL21 CB-LD GAIL GAIL director arrested by CBI in bribery case New Delhi: The CBI has arrested E S Ranganathan, Director (Marketing) of GAIL, in a case of alleged bribery of over Rs 50 lakh for giving discounts to private companies buying petro chemical products marketed by the Maharatna PSU, officials said Sunday CAL10 WB-MAMATA-MODI-2ND LD TABLEAU Shocked by Centre's move to reject ‌Netaji tableau from R-day parade, Mamata writes to Modi Kolkata: Expressing shock over the Centre's decision to exclude West Bengal’s tableau, which was set to highlight contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary year, from the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Delhi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reconsider the decision.

MDS6 TN-POLICE-2ND LD VIOLATIONS-FINE TN enforces 'Sunday' lockdown, people confined to homes on 'Kaanum Pongal' Chennai: A full-fledged shutdown was enforced on Sunday in Tamil Nadu to tackle the surge in COVID cases, while police cracked down on violators of curbs, imposed fine and seized vehicles involved in flouting norms.

Though Sunday was 'Kaanum Pongal', traditionally celebrated by people by visiting places of their choice alongwith family and friends, they were confined to their homes this year in view of the one-day lockdown. LEGAL LGD8 DL-COURT-LD APP Delhi court dismisses bail plea of Sulli Deals app creator New Delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of Sulli Deals app creator Aumkareshwar Thakur, saying that granting him relief at this juncture will prejudice a fair investigation.

BUSINESS DEL48 WEF-MODI-XI WEF's online Davos summit begins Monday; Modi, Jinping to deliver special addresses New Delhi/Davos: With its high-profile annual meeting getting deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Economic Forum's five-day online Davos Agenda summit will begin on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled to deliver their special addresses on 'state of the world' on the first day itself.

DEL9 BIZ-KAUSHIK BASU-INTERVIEW India's overall macroeconomic situation on recovery mode but facing stagflation: Kaushik Basu New Delhi: India's overall macroeconomic situation is in a recovery mode but the growth is concentrated at the top end, which is a worrying trend, according to former World Bank Chief Economist Kaushik Basu. By Bijay Kumar Singh FOREIGN FGN36 NEPAL-INDIA-BOUNDARY Govt says Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani are Nepal's 'integral part'; urges India to stop construction activities in region Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Sunday reiterated that Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani are the country's ''integral part'' and urged India to stop all construction activities but asserted that it is committed to resolve the border issues through diplomatic channels. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN26 LANKA-INDIA-INVESTMENTS Sri Lanka invites more Indian investments in ports, infra, energy and manufacturing sectors Colombo: Sri Lanka has urged more Indian investments in ports, infrastructure, energy, power and manufacturing sectors, days after New Delhi announced a USD 900 million loan to Colombo to build up its depleted foreign reserves and for food imports amid a shortage of almost all essential commodities in the island nation.

