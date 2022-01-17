Left Menu

Swedish mini budget has $2 bln in COVID measure spending

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-01-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 13:07 IST
New restrictions and other measures to fight the latest wave of COVID pandemic will cost around 18 billion Swedish crowns ($1.99 billion), the government said on Monday.

The government said the money, outlined in its latest COVID-related mini budget, would got to testing and tracing, vaccinations as well as a number of measures aimed at supporting companies and individuals. ($1 = 9.0239 Swedish crowns)

