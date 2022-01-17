Power sector employees to go on 2-day strike in Feb: AIPEF

Left Menu

17-01-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Monday said that around 15 lakh power sector employees will go on a nationwide strike for two days from February 23 to protest against privatization.

''National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE) has decided to resort to two days nationwide strike along with call given by All India Trade Unions on 23rd and 24th February,'' an AIPEF statement said.

According to the statement, the NCCOEEE has also decided that core committee leaders of NCCOEEE will meet Governor Punjab on February 1 and hand over the memorandum to him against the privatization of Chandigarh UT Power Department. AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey said that on-call of NCCOEEE about 1.5 million power employees & engineers across the country will resort to two-day strike on 23rd and 24th February against privatization policies of the central government.

He said that the main demands of power sector employees are: withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021, scrap decision of privatization of profit-making power departments of Union Territories Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu and Puducherry, Integrate all unbundled power utilities in states like KSEB Ltd in Kerala and HPSEB Ltd in Himachal Pradesh, Implement old pension scheme for all power employees recruited after unbundling of SEB''s, regularise all outsourced power employees as Telangana government has done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

