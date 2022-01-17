Left Menu

Narendra Kumar Goenka takes charge as new Chairman of AEPC

Shri  Goenka has been associated with the Council for more than two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 18:55 IST
Narendra Kumar Goenka takes charge as new Chairman of AEPC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Narendra Kumar Goenka, took charge of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) as its new Chairman. Padma Shri Dr A Sakthivel handed over the charge to him. Assuming charge of the Council at its Executive Committee meeting held today, Shri Goenka said, "We are witnessing a robust growth in apparel exports.

Going by the export orders in hand, this positive trend will further accelerate in the last quarter". He further said, "Apparel exports were 22% up at $1.46 billion in December 2021 from $1.20 billion in December 2020. The same in the first nine months of this fiscal stood at $11.13 billion, 35% more than $8.22 billion in April-December 2020. The trend is getting stronger."

Shri Goenka said that this major turnaround in apparel exports was possible due to the highly efficient management by the government led by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Indian apparel exporters. Despite several disruptions in the global supply chain and demand, the Indian apparel industry demonstrated its resilience by gradually inching back to the pre pandemic growth path. By the end of this financial year, we will be looking at new targets, he said.

"With global demand picking up gradually and industry reporting handsome orders in hand, apparel exports are likely to pick up in 2022. We need to strongly focus on efforts for promoting Brand India taking suitable measures to ensure sustainability and other social compliances," he added.

Shri Goenka has been associated with the Council for more than two decades. He was the Vice Chairman of the apex body of Indian apparel exporters before taking charge as Chairman, AEPC.

AEPC is the official body of apparel exporters in India, under the aegis of Ministry of Textiles, that provides invaluable assistance to Indian exporters as well as importers/international buyers.

(With Inputts from PIB)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022