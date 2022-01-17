India's Gennova developing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine
India's Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is working on an Omicron-specific mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, it told Reuters on Monday, after a person with direct knowledge of the matter said the product could be ready in a month or two. "The Omicron-specific variant of the vaccine is under development and will be ready for human clinical trials, subject to regulatory approvals," a company spokesperson said in a text message. "We will keep you posted."
Gennova said that on Friday it submitted to India's drug regulator phase 2 trial data for its original mRNA vaccine candidate. The government said https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1748520 last year that product was found to be "safe, tolerable, and immunogenic" in the participants of an initial study. If given emergency-use approval, this would be the country's first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine like the ones developed by Pfizer and Moderna.
