Narendra Goenka takes charge as chairman of AEPC

Narendra Kumar Goenka on Monday took charge as new chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) replacing A Sakthivel. AEPC is the official body of apparel exporters in India, under the aegis of Ministry of Textiles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:32 IST
Narendra Goenka, Chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC).. Image Credit: ANI
Goenka has been associated with the AEPC for more than two decades. He was vice-chairman of the apex body of Indian apparel exporters before taking charge as chairman, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Textiles.

Assuming charge of the Council at its Executive Committee meeting held on Monday, Goenka said, "We are witnessing a robust growth in apparel exports. Going by the export orders in hand, this positive trend will further accelerate in the last quarter". "Apparel exports were 22 per cent up at $1.46 billion in December 2021 from $1.20 billion in December 2020. The same in the first nine months of this fiscal stood at $11.13 billion, 35 per cent more than $8.22 billion in April-December 2020. The trend is getting stronger," he added.

Goenka noted that despite several disruptions in the global supply chain and demand, the Indian apparel industry demonstrated its resilience by gradually inching back to the pre-pandemic growth path. "With global demand picking up gradually and industry reporting handsome orders in hand, apparel exports are likely to pick up in 2022. We need to strongly focus on efforts for promoting Brand India taking suitable measures to ensure sustainability and other social compliances," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

