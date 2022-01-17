UltraTech Cement shares jump nearly 3 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday jumped nearly 3 per cent after the firm reported a 7.92 increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock gained 2.78 per cent to settle at Rs 7,867.90 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.82 per cent to Rs 7,947.90.

On NSE, shares of the company gained 2.73 per cent to settle at Rs 7,870.10 apiece.

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday reported a 7.92 increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,710.14 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021 as trade sales were impacted and the overall cement demand remained subdued during the period.

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 1,584.58 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose by 5.89 per cent to Rs 12,984.93 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 12,262 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

