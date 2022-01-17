Left Menu

Paytm issues over 4.5 lakh FASTags in Dec

Paytm Payments Bank on Monday said it issued over 4.5 lakh FASTags in December 2021, registering 11.33 per cent rise as compared to the previous month. The firm said it issued 4,51,463 FASTags in December 2021 as against 4,05,541 in November, cementing its leadership position in the digital toll payments in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:57 IST
Paytm issues over 4.5 lakh FASTags in Dec
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paytm Payments Bank on Monday said it issued over 4.5 lakh FASTags in December 2021, registering 11.33 per cent rise as compared to the previous month. Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) claims to have led the market in the FASTag segment with 28.2 per cent market share. The firm said it issued 4,51,463 FASTags in December 2021 as against 4,05,541 in November, cementing its leadership position in the digital toll payments in the country. ''Till now, Paytm Payments Bank has issued a total of 1,24,83,038 out of 4,42,23,583 FASTags issued by all 35 banks together,'' a company spokesperson said. PPBL has toll collection in over 200 toll plazas across national and state highways. ''Users prefer Paytm Fastag, as it's linked to the Paytm Wallet and does not require them to create any separate account. We hope to continue to leverage our technology and banking expertise to offer seamless & convenient toll payments experience,'' PPBL MD and CEO Satish Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022