Exide Life appoints Sanjay Vij as the ED and Principal Officer

Exide Life has announced the appointment of Sanjay Vij as the Executive Director and Principal Officer with effect from January 10. Exide Industries now holds 4.1 per cent stake in HDFC Life. Vij joined HDFC Life in July 2001.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:22 IST
Exide Life has announced the appointment of Sanjay Vij as the Executive Director and Principal Officer with effect from January 10. On January one, 2022, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited announced the completion of the acquisition of Exide Life Insurance Company Limited, subsequent to receiving all relevant regulatory approvals, an Exide Life statement noted on Monday. Pursuant to the agreement, there was a cash pay-out of Rs. 726 crore and 8,70,22,222 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 685 per share were allotted to Exide Industries Limited. Exide Industries now holds 4.1 per cent stake in HDFC Life. The process for merger of Exide Life into HDFC Life will be initiated shortly, the statement said. Vij joined HDFC Life in July 2001. As the Group Head - Bancassurance and Chief Values Officer (CVO) in HDFC Life, he was responsible for managing the P&L, market growth, and business of crucial bancassurance channels, it was stated.

