Renaissance Global inks licensing agreement with National Football League of US

Branded jewellery maker Renaissance Global Ltd on Tuesday said it has inked a licensing agreement with the National Football League (NFL) of the US, to collaborate to design a unique branded jewellery collection using NFL intellectual property.

The unique collection developed under the agreement will be marketed to consumers in the US, the company said in a statement.

''The National Football League is an iconic American brand that is loved by all football enthusiasts across the globe. We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership that brings with it huge synergies and growth dynamics,'' Renaissance Global Ltd Chairman and Global CEO Sumit Shah said.

He further said, ''our team, in collaboration with the NFL, will conceptualise and design a unique collection representing the spirit of the game cherished by millions worldwide.'' The collection will make its debut in a wide range of retail locations as well as on various e-commerce platforms, Shah said adding, ''our growing portfolio of licensed brands and direct-to-consumer (D2C) websites will augment the quality and acceleration of our branded jewellery segment growth, going forward.'' The NFL jewellery collection will include distinct pieces representing each of the 32 teams in the NFL along with jewellery pieces for the Super Bowl and Pro-Bowl matches, the company said.

The product portfolio encompasses rings, earrings, bracelets and pendants for all genders, with a special focus towards the youth, besides having a strong assortment of personalised and customizable jewellery.

Renaissance said the partnership with NFL is strategic and mutually-synergistic in nature and further aligns with its goal to accelerate its branded jewellery business.

''The licensing agreement with NFL along with its existing strategic licensing agreements with Enchanted Disney Fine Jewellery, Hallmark, Star Wars and Disney Treasures augments the company's portfolio of licensed brands,'' it added.

