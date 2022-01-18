Left Menu

Finance Minister to hold press conference on an 'important economic issue'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a press conference on an 'important economic issue' in the national capital at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 13:29 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"FM will address a press conference today on an important economic issue, 18th January, at 4.30 pm, Press Conference Hall, National Media Centre," according to a media advisory issued by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

