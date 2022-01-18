Finance Minister to hold press conference on an 'important economic issue'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a press conference on an 'important economic issue' in the national capital at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
"FM will address a press conference today on an important economic issue, 18th January, at 4.30 pm, Press Conference Hall, National Media Centre," according to a media advisory issued by the government.
