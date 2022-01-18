Left Menu

Half of global cyber defence investment has been in Israel -PM Bennett

Around half of global cyber defence investment in past few years has been in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday. "I believe roughly half or almost half of the global investments in cyber companies over the past few years has been in Israel. So Israel has become a powerhouse in cyber defence.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:03 IST
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Around half of global cyber defence investment in past few years has been in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday. Speaking by video to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bennett said that as more work is done remotely, companies will be increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks.

"This means we need good cyber defence and Israel has massively invested in cyber defence technologies," Bennett said. "I believe roughly half or almost half of the global investments in cyber companies over the past few years has been in Israel. So Israel has become a powerhouse in cyber defence. I see a bunch of opportunities and we intend to seize them."

