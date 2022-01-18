AGS Transact Tech mobilises Rs 204 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO 

Payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies on Tuesday raised Rs 204 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale that opens for public subscription on Wednesday.

The company has allotted over 1.16 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 175 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 204 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Kuber India Fund, Saint Capital Fund, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF and Quant MF are among the anchor investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) is purely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore by promoter and other selling shareholders. As a part of the OFS, promoter Ravi B. Goyal will sell shares worth up to Rs 677.58 crore.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 166-175 apiece, will be open for public subscription from January 19-21. Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 85 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporates.

ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and JM Financial are the lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Prior to this, the company had made several attempts to go public. Earlier in 2018, AGS Transact Tech had filed draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an IPO. It had secured the regulator's nod too but did not go ahead with the plan.

The company had filed draft papers with the regulator in 2015 to raise up to Rs 1,350 crore through an initial share-sale. Prior to that, the firm had filed preliminary papers with Sebi in 2010 to float an IPO.

