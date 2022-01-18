4 dead, 3 injured as excavator falls into gorge in HP's Kullu 

Shimla, Jan 18 (PTI) Four people died on the spot and three were injured as an excavator fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as excavator operator Hom Raj and three people employed by the Public Works Department Pyardasi, Dhabe Ram and Bhim Singh. They were natives of Kullu, district Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said. The excavator fell into the gorge near Saminullah on Banjar-Dalvahad road in Graho village under Banjar sub-division in the afternoon, Sharma said. He said the injured Pennu Ram, Chaman Lal and Tara Chand, also natives of Kullu, were admitted to Banjar Civil Hospital. Prima facie it appears that the excavator fell into the gorge as its operator lost control. The police are, however, investigating the matter, Sharma added. PTI DJI CJ CJ

