Left Menu

Bajaj Finance Q3 profit rises 86% to Rs 2,125 cr

In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 1,43,550 crore.Net Interest Income NII also witnessed a rise of 40 per cent at Rs 6,000 crore in the latest December quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:19 IST
Bajaj Finance Q3 profit rises 86% to Rs 2,125 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported an 85.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,125.29 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Net profit stood at Rs 1,145.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 8,535.06 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 6,658.34 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The consolidated assets under management rose by 26 per cent to Rs 1,81,250 crore during the three months ended December 2021. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 1,43,550 crore.

Net Interest Income (NII) also witnessed a rise of 40 per cent at Rs 6,000 crore in the latest December quarter. It was at Rs 4,296 crore in the same period a year ago.

''Gross NPA and Net NPA as of December 31, 2021 stood at 1.73 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively, as against 2.45 per cent and 1.10 per cent (respectively) as of September 31 2021,'' it said.

The company posted a standalone profit Rs 1,934 crore as against Rs 1,049 crore in third quarter of FY21, registering a growth of 84 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022