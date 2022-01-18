El Salvador president to meet Erdogan in Turkey this week
Bukele's visit will take place in Ankara between Thursday and Friday, and will include meetings with business leaders and the placement of a floral offering at the monument to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Turkish republic's founder. "El Salvador has explored opportunities for Turkish firms to invest in El Salvador, specifically in energy and tourism, setting out the advantages of the coastal strategy known as Surf City https://www.presidencia.gob.sv/tag/surf-city," the Salvadoran government said in a statement.
- Country:
- Argentina
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele will travel to Turkey this week to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a bid to boost mutual cooperation and investment in the Central American country, the government said on Tuesday. Bukele's visit will take place in Ankara between Thursday and Friday, and will include meetings with business leaders and the placement of a floral offering at the monument to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Turkish republic's founder.
"El Salvador has explored opportunities for Turkish firms to invest in El Salvador, specifically in energy and tourism, setting out the advantages of the coastal strategy known as Surf City https://www.presidencia.gob.sv/tag/surf-city," the Salvadoran government said in a statement. Critics have accused both the veteran Erdogan and Bukele of seeking to concentrate excessive power and of undermining institutional checks and balances on their authority.
Erdogan has been highly successful at the ballot box, while Bukele, a 40-year-old proponent of bitcoin with Palestinian forebears on his father's side, is one of the most popular leaders in the Americas, according to opinion polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Erdogan tells Kazakh counterpart Turkey stands with Kazakhstan amid uprising
Turkey's economic woes are hurting Erdogan - polls
Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible
Erdogan faces setback in Kazakhstan as Astana chooses Moscow over Ankara to quell domestic unrest
UK's Johnson and Turkey's Erdogan discuss Ukraine situation