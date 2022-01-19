Left Menu

Sebi launches mobile app on investor education

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:52 IST
Sebi launches mobile app on investor education
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the growing trend of stock trading through mobiles, capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday launched its mobile App -- Saa₹thi-- to create awareness among investors about the basic concepts of securities market.

Launching the app, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said, ''This mobile App is yet another initiative of Sebi with a view to empowering investors with knowledge about securities market''.

With the recent surge in individual investors entering the market, and more importantly a large proportion of trading being mobile phone based, this App will be helpful in easily accessing the relevant information, he added.

He, further, said that in coming times this App will be popular among investors especially the young ones.

The Sebi mobile App aims to create awareness among the investors about the basic concepts of securities market, KYC process, trading and settlement, mutual funds, recent market developments, investor grievances redressal mechanism, etc.

The App is available in Hindi and English. The Android and iOS versions of the App can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store respectively.

Tyagi said that the App would be made available in regional languages going forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022