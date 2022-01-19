HAL signs contract for export of Advanced Light Helicopter to Mauritius

In line with the central government's vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign countries, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed a contract with the Government of Mauritius for export of one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk-III) for the island nation's police force.

With this contract, HAL and the Government of Mauritius, which already operates an HAL-built ALH and Dornier-228 aircraft, have further strengthened the long-standing business relations spanning over three decades, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The contract was signed by General Manager, Helicopter Division-HAL, B K Tripathy, and Secretary of Home Affairs, Prime Minister's Office, Government of the Republic of Mauritius, O K Dabidin at HAL's Transport Aircraft Division in Kanpur, it said.

The ALH Mk-III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in 5.5 tonne category, according to HAL.

''It has proven its mettle in various utility role including numerous life-saving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad'', the statement said.

More than 335 ALHs have been produced till date logging around 3,40,000 cumulative flying hours. HAL also ensures technical assistance and product support to the customer to ensure healthy serviceability of the helicopter, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)