Gujarat's former cabinet minister Dileep Sanghani elected as IFFCO Chairman

Dileep Sanghani, a former cabinet minister in the Government of Gujarat and senior co-operator, on Wednesday became the 17th chairman of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO). The Board of Directors of IFFCO unanimously elected Dileep Sanghani as the new chairman. He was earlier serving as vice chairman of IFFCO.

The election of the new chairman was held due to the demise of incumbent Chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai earlier on 11th October 2021, IFFCO said in a statement. Reacting to his election to the new position, Sanghani said, "IFFCO is committed to farmers and cooperatives and will continue to work for the farmers on the lines of Honourable Prime Minister's vision of Sahkar se Samridhi".

Sanghani is a senior co-operator from Gujarat and he is also the chairman of Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd, a post he has held since 2017. He is also a former minister of Agriculture, Co-operation Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Cow-Breeding, Prison, Excise Law & Justice, Legislative & Parliamentary Affairs in the cabinet of the Government of Gujarat.

He was elected as the vice-chairman of IFFCO in 2019. In 2021, Sanghani was elected to the position of the President of the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), the apex body of the Cooperatives in India. (ANI)

