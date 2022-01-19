Left Menu

EU must fin "path of trust" with Britain after Brexit, Macron tells EU lawmakers

Reuters | Strasbourg | Updated: 19-01-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union and Britain must find a "path of trust" in a post-Brexit era, French President Emmanuel Macron told EU lawmakers on Wednesday.

"Nothing will call into question the bond of friendship which connects us to our British friends", Macron said in a speech, but he added that building up trust required a British government in "good faith" which lives up to what it agreed on in its accords with the EU.

